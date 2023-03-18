Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 568
Tree near sundown
New Pentax 18-250 Lens practice. I am getting really dark pictures unless I run really high ISO or slow shutter speed... Thats a bit of problem with this camera anyway and this lens has made it worse.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mike
@clemm17
568
photos
4
followers
6
following
155% complete
View this month »
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K20D
Taken
18th March 2023 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
photography
,
picture
,
practice
,
image
,
pphoto
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close