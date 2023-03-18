Previous
Tree near sundown by clemm17
Photo 568

Tree near sundown

New Pentax 18-250 Lens practice. I am getting really dark pictures unless I run really high ISO or slow shutter speed... Thats a bit of problem with this camera anyway and this lens has made it worse.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Mike

@clemm17
