Geese are back by clemm17
Photo 574

Geese are back

I live on their migration route, They are a really cool Pain...
They camp by the hundreds of thousands all around here. You can not believe the noise they make. It doesnt bother me but the mess......
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Mike

@clemm17
