Elaine 12-4-25

We got her last week and she is 2 months old. Her name is Elaine, we call her Lain. She Scattered shoes all over, been in trouble for bringing sticks in, chews and bites everything, but thats the puppy stage. The Kelpi brain has learned the line to stay out of the kitchen. She can sit and stay when told, (until the puppy brain kicks in). Sit up and roll over is in progress. She does not like the cold. She is doing good on potty trainig. Comes along for chores. Wants to herd chickens and bit the duck. Stops on command when were feeding the horses, because I dont want her in the corral with them. This is my second Kelpie and they are unbelivably smart. rrgh leave the shoe alone is still a problem .....