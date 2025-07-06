Previous
hot hot hot 🔥 by clicknsnap
hot hot hot 🔥

it's 35 celsius today, come down to the splash pad at celebration square and cool off. view from the 4th floor at hmcl observation area.
ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
