8 / 365
hot hot hot 🔥
it's 35 celsius today, come down to the splash pad at celebration square and cool off. view from the 4th floor at hmcl observation area.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G781V
Taken
6th July 2025 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
summer
