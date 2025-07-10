Previous
turtle visit by clicknsnap
turtle visit

the toronto wildlife centre came for a visit to my work. they brought hot dog, the snapping turtle. he is 30 years old and adorable. there's a zen feeling watching hot dog eat and glide about in the kiddie pool.
