apparition? by clicknsnap
17 / 365

apparition?

nope, just a trick from the sunlight through the window on water. what do you see? maybe a turtle? my tuesday swim was fabulous, always grateful for these moments of downtime.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
