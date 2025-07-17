Previous
Chess by clicknsnap
19 / 365

Chess

Finished the props for an upcoming display. A bit psyched about this August program for teens and up.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact