What's a thermometer have to do with anything? by clicknsnap
21 / 365

What's a thermometer have to do with anything?

The importance of this photo is simply the only photo I took today, and thus becomes my entry for the day. I took the picture for a coworker who was doing research on different brands of digital office thermometers.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

