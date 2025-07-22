Previous
3D Chess by clicknsnap
3D Chess

So excited to see these Lord of the Rings 3D chess pieces come in today from tranship. Made at the HMCL Makerspace. Thanks to Justin for printing them. Pictured are 2 Nazgul, 2 Shelob, 2 Urukhai. More pieces to come!
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
