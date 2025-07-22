Sign up
22 / 365
3D Chess
So excited to see these Lord of the Rings 3D chess pieces come in today from tranship. Made at the HMCL Makerspace. Thanks to Justin for printing them. Pictured are 2 Nazgul, 2 Shelob, 2 Urukhai. More pieces to come!
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
0
365 days
SM-G781V
22nd July 2025 11:12am
rings
,
the
,
of
,
chess
,
3d
,
designs
,
lord
,
printing
,
makerspace
