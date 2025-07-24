Previous
Water by clicknsnap
24 / 365

Water

I had dinner with Lou at Scaddabush. We had a great time catching up. It was another hot day, hotter than yesterday, so this barrel of water bottles at the restaurant made me think of the importance of staying hydrated.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact