Have Fun by clicknsnap
25 / 365

Have Fun

Found this on my walk at the Burnhamthorpe Library area, where i was deployed for the day. A hopscotch drawn by a child that resonates with all ages. Imagine that!
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
