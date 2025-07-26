Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
26 / 365
Book in Verse
It's been awhile since I've read a book in verse. I'm hoping to get through a chunk of this book today. So far, author, Jason Reynolds, doesn't disappoint. Looking forward to finding out the book's conclusion.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ClicknSnap
@clicknsnap
26
photos
0
followers
0
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 days
Camera
SM-G781V
Taken
26th July 2025 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
books
,
poetry
,
books in verse
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close