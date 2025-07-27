Sunday Word Search

Sundays are usually the only guaranteed days I get to have a peaceful breakfast with tea and (maybe) an activity. It's been awhile since I chose to do a word search. When I saw that the words would be "shrubs" related, I felt a twinge, that perhaps it would take too long to complete, because I'm not familiar with shrub species. But, it wasn't a challenge, because I approached the word search as I would if the set of words were familiar. Mini reminders for the day - approach the unknown with the same discipline as the familiar and experiences will guide you. Don't turn away from unfamiliarity, because they are learning opportunities.