Sunday Word Search by clicknsnap
27 / 365

Sunday Word Search

Sundays are usually the only guaranteed days I get to have a peaceful breakfast with tea and (maybe) an activity. It's been awhile since I chose to do a word search. When I saw that the words would be "shrubs" related, I felt a twinge, that perhaps it would take too long to complete, because I'm not familiar with shrub species. But, it wasn't a challenge, because I approached the word search as I would if the set of words were familiar. Mini reminders for the day - approach the unknown with the same discipline as the familiar and experiences will guide you. Don't turn away from unfamiliarity, because they are learning opportunities.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

