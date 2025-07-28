Previous
What's for dinner? by clicknsnap
28 / 365

What's for dinner?

Crustless quiche is the way to go. No more buying Tenderflake crusts with the added fat and carbs. I'm glad this spinach quiche turned out well. 😊
28th July 2025

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
7% complete

