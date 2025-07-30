Sign up
Today was the last day of a 4 week workshop on how to make Zines. These are small DIY books. These were what the participants made. I'm so happy to see that they embraced the workshop, taking the concepts to new levels and making it their own.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
365 days
SM-G781V
30th July 2025 7:43pm
zines
make a book
