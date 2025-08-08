Previous
Playdoh Fun by clicknsnap
39 / 365

Playdoh Fun

It was mindul fun making little monsters at the TDSRC Junior Adventures program. These were the five little creatures I made. The 6-8 year olds made some really cool stuff too. There was so much creativity in the room.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact