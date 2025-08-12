Previous
Macaw Encounter by clicknsnap
Macaw Encounter

I met this friendly macaw at work. His name is Poncho. If you give him a treat, he'll say "hello," but make sure to ask him to say "hello" first, before giving the treat. 😆
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
