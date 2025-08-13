Previous
Lunch with Valerie by clicknsnap
44 / 365

Lunch with Valerie

Early birthday celebration with my dear friend, Valerie. Lunch was yummy and the cake, yummier.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact