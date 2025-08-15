Previous
Bedazzled by clicknsnap
46 / 365

Bedazzled

I bedazzled my book! Such fun. The little jewels made the book POP!!!

15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact