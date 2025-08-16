Previous
Next
Natsumi's Visit by clicknsnap
47 / 365

Natsumi's Visit

Natsumi visited from Kariya City, Japan. She performed a Japanese tea ceremony. Mary, Julie, Maria, Andy, and Stephanie were all present. Also, we had a nice Facetime call with Natsumi's mom, Izumi.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact