Korex Project #2 - Paul's Office by clicknsnap
49 / 365

Korex Project #2 - Paul's Office

After many hours of troubleshooting and problem solving with different frames, these two frames were the chosen ones. Looking forward to dropping if off sometime this week.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
