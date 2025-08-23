Previous
Donations by clicknsnap
Donations

Sorting through the large DVD collection. It was hard to decide on which ones to keep and what I will likely never watch again. In the end, I donated half the collection. I felt so much lighter.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
