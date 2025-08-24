Previous
Long noodles by clicknsnap
Long noodles

I'm having long noodles at Flaming Noodles in Chinatown. It's a tradition to have long noodles (the longer the better) on one's birthday to symbolize long life.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

