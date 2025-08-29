Previous
Display Changeover by clicknsnap
60 / 365

Display Changeover

I made this poster for the Teen Summer Reading Club in June. Today, I took it down to make way for a new back to school display. It was bittersweet to place it in the recycling pile.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
