Previous
60 / 365
Display Changeover
I made this poster for the Teen Summer Reading Club in June. Today, I took it down to make way for a new back to school display. It was bittersweet to place it in the recycling pile.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Album
365 days
Camera
SM-G781V
Taken
29th August 2025 2:57pm
