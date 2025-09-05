Previous
Calligraphy by clicknsnap
67 / 365

Calligraphy

My first attempt at calligraphy using a nib and sumi ink. It was alot harder than I thought. The metal nib makes curved strokes a challenge. But, I'll practice some more. . .
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
