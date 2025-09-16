Previous
2x3 Cards and Envelopes by clicknsnap
2x3 Cards and Envelopes

I had to hunt down these little cards and envelopes. I'm surprised I couldn't easily find them on Amazon.ca or Temu. I grabbed the remaining three at one of the stores.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

