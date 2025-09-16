Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
76 / 365
2x3 Cards and Envelopes
I had to hunt down these little cards and envelopes. I'm surprised I couldn't easily find them on Amazon.ca or Temu. I grabbed the remaining three at one of the stores.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ClicknSnap
@clicknsnap
76
photos
2
followers
0
following
20% complete
View this month »
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 days
Camera
SM-G781V
Taken
16th September 2025 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close