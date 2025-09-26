Previous
Paper Airplane by clicknsnap
Paper Airplane

I had this 4 inch 3D airplane made for Evan's diploma shadowbox. I will be installing the diploma, the poem I wrote called "Paper Airplane," and the airplane. I think it will look perfect.
