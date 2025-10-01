Sign up
Previous
91 / 365
Grand Old Opry
Didn't get to see a show, but got to snap this pic 😉 Ignore the white dots. Has something to do with the reflection of lights.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
ClicknSnap
@clicknsnap
365 days
SM-G781V
1st October 2025 7:54pm
