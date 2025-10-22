Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
112 / 365
Traveling Poetry Project
One of the entries for my Traveling Poetry Project, where visitors at my book signing events write on-the-spot poems. I've collected more than 50. Getting closer to the goal of 100.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ClicknSnap
@clicknsnap
112
photos
3
followers
0
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 days
Camera
SM-G781V
Taken
22nd October 2025 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close