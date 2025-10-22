Previous
Traveling Poetry Project by clicknsnap
Traveling Poetry Project

One of the entries for my Traveling Poetry Project, where visitors at my book signing events write on-the-spot poems. I've collected more than 50. Getting closer to the goal of 100.
ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
