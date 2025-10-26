Previous
My Transplanted Life

With Susan for her book launch of "My Transplanted Life." It was a sunny Autumn day, perfect for a book launch and readings. Held at VAM. I did an open mic, too! 😀
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

