Previous
Cranberry Muffins by clicknsnap
118 / 365

Cranberry Muffins

You can't see the cranberries, but they're in there. Not too sweet and not too sour. A great way to use up leftover cranberry sauce.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact