Pain by clicknsnap
133 / 365

Pain

I have not felt this much pain in my thumb area ever. It has been a challenging day. The pain makes me tired and unmotivated. Tomorrow is a new day. Will need to wear the brace tomorrow
13th November 2025

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
36% complete

