Still Blooming by clicknsnap
153 / 365

Still Blooming

The Euphorbia plant surprised me with a bloom. I've had the plant for about a year and didn't think.it would bloom again. Little surprises of life and nature such as this gives me hope.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
