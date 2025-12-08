Previous
New Jacket by clicknsnap
157 / 365

New Jacket

I've finally found a new jacket to replace the existing one, which is more than 10 years old. YAY!! I've been looking for one for the past 2 years, one that's not black or blue or grey, something colorful and well-made and warm.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact