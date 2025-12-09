Previous
Book Lover by clicknsnap
Book Lover

A customer donated this miniature to the library. Most of the props move. It's so cute. I marvel at the details and the love that went into making this work of art.
9th December 2025

ClicknSnap

@clicknsnap
