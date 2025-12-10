Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
159 / 365
20251210_140543
I had my 1st Acrostic Poetry workshop with grade 8 students from The Valleys PS. The students learned about the form and types and concluded with the readings of some of their work.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ClicknSnap
@clicknsnap
159
photos
3
followers
0
following
43% complete
View this month »
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 days
Camera
SM-G781V
Taken
10th December 2025 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poetry
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close