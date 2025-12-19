Sign up
168 / 365
Staff Luncheon
A fun gift game played at the staff luncheon, where stealing a co-worker's gift is the best. I stole this from Nadya! 😆
19th December 2025
365 days
SM-G781V
19th December 2025 2:38pm
