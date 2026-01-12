Previous
Pancakes by clicknsnap
Pancakes

That's charcoal pancakes from Basalt restaurant in Hawaii. I bought a dry mix when I was visiting there. Can't taste the charcoal, but the color is quite something.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

