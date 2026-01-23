The Boundary Kit

Today's Writing Club collaborative writing activity was Persuasive Writing. We had to create a name of the product given to us and convince the group of what it is. Here's mine. The picture of the pen was for size comparison. My object was the stacked building blocks.



A Boundary Kit is very handy when visiting public spaces that have no dividers between strangers. When taken apart, the kit stretches to 12.5 inches, enough length to separate any unwanted stationary or food crumbs from the person beside me. Well made and long lasting, the Boundary Kit is shatterproof, waterproof, and small enough to fit in a personal bag. With its fun colors, your neighbor won't be offended. Buy one today!