Out for a walk at last by clifford
Out for a walk at last

My little dog died on Friday and Elmo here has been a bit lost without her. But, today we had a good walk in very odd conditions: Sunny, cloudy and cold.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
