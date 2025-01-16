Previous
Early morning on the Old Hills by clifford
2 / 365

Early morning on the Old Hills

Winter walks are definitely fresh and atmospheric. Thank you for your comforting comments yesterday.
16th January 2025

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
