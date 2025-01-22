Previous
Slimbrdige Wetland Wildlife Trust - Whooper Swan by clifford
Slimbrdige Wetland Wildlife Trust - Whooper Swan

A wonderful day with friends at WWT, it's wonderful how the birds can coexist together. Bitterly cold day but the sun was out in the morning.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture of happy birds playing…
January 22nd, 2025  
