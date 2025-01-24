Previous
Slimbridge WWT - Ring-Necked Duck by clifford
5 / 365

Slimbridge WWT - Ring-Necked Duck

I've cancelled a printing course today. Too risky to travel. Storm Eowyn is gadding about. Still the advantage is today I've more time to edit some images.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact