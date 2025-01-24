Sign up
Slimbridge WWT - Ring-Necked Duck
I've cancelled a printing course today. Too risky to travel. Storm Eowyn is gadding about. Still the advantage is today I've more time to edit some images.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
