Long Tailed Tit by clifford
Long Tailed Tit

This little beauty didn't stay anywhere for long, On this cold day I wonder if he was enjoying the sunshine.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Elisa Smith ace
Love how fluffed up he is.
January 26th, 2025  
