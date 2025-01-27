Previous
Grey Heron by clifford
8 / 365

Grey Heron

This beauty was just hanging out. He stayed there for ages. The drifting haze wasn't particularly attractive and it was making capturing detail a bit tricky. And, I couldn't get any closer. Still that's the fun of photography, isn't it?
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Andy Oz ace
Lovely picture!
It's nice to see the wider environment they live in.
January 27th, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
@plebster Thanks Andy
January 27th, 2025  
Karen ace
I love it. I think it looks so natural and genuine, just as nature intended. The heron is beautifully crisp and clear.
January 27th, 2025  
Wylie ace
He's a beauty
January 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
You did well. How nice of him to pose for you too.
January 27th, 2025  
