Previous
8 / 365
Grey Heron
This beauty was just hanging out. He stayed there for ages. The drifting haze wasn't particularly attractive and it was making capturing detail a bit tricky. And, I couldn't get any closer. Still that's the fun of photography, isn't it?
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
5
1
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
570
photos
47
followers
40
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Andy Oz
ace
Lovely picture!
It's nice to see the wider environment they live in.
January 27th, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@plebster
Thanks Andy
January 27th, 2025
Karen
ace
I love it. I think it looks so natural and genuine, just as nature intended. The heron is beautifully crisp and clear.
January 27th, 2025
Wylie
ace
He's a beauty
January 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
You did well. How nice of him to pose for you too.
January 27th, 2025
