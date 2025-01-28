Previous
Hooded Merganser by clifford
9 / 365

Hooded Merganser

Love the way he's standing on the tip of his webbed foot.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

l.eggzy (Linda) ace
What a great pose.
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact