Chaffinch by clifford
Chaffinch

There were a number of finches about but they were skittish. I couldn't see why but suspect a bird of prey was about somewhere.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Annie D ace
What a cutie...lovely colours
January 30th, 2025  
