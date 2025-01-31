Previous
Coal Tit by clifford
Coal Tit

Seemed to be enjoy the winter sunshine.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
