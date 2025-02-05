Previous
Golden Valley by clifford
17 / 365

Golden Valley

Out walking yesterday and grabbed this shot on my phone. Very wet underfoot, light wind and cloudy. Definitely welly weather.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact