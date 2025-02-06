Previous
Mute Swan by clifford
18 / 365

Mute Swan

I just loved this display of feathers with reflections.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
They look so serene, but nobody sees them paddling like hell under the water.
February 6th, 2025  
Karen ace
Beautiful capture, Cliff - fantastic feather detail and reflection.
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact